Airline launches 'SSC' strategy and new uniforms Service model redesigned around customer needs In-flight meals extended to mid-haul routes; service expansion set for second half

Trinity Airways, formerly T'way Air, unveiled its new brand vision and business strategy Thursday, marking a fresh start under its rebranded identity. The airline plans to operate under an "SSC (Selective Service Carrier)" model — moving beyond the traditional divide between low-cost carriers and full-service carriers to deliver tailored services aligned with each customer's journey, strengthening both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Lee Sang-yun, chief executive of Trinity Airways, held the "Trinity Airways Brand Launching & Uniform Runway" event Thursday at Sono Felice Convention in Seoul, saying the airline would become "not a carrier that tries to offer more, but one that delivers the services customers truly need in the most meaningful way."

He added that the airline would "connect Sono Group's hospitality experience with travel to make the entire journey an enjoyable one."

Airport lounge, Wi-Fi among upgrades; in-flight meals overhauled

The event was the first official public event since Sono Trinity Group acquired T'way Air and rebranded it as Trinity Airways.

Trinity Airways formally declared its new SSC business model. Rather than expanding the sheer number of services, the airline said it would identify and deliver precisely what customers need at each stage of their journey — a departure from the FSC-or-LCC binary that has long defined the domestic aviation market.

On short-haul routes, the airline will maintain competitive fares while improving efficiency. On long-haul routes, it will enhance airport and cabin convenience with services customers prefer, while also strengthening fare competitiveness.

To that end, Trinity Airways opened a premium check-in counter at Incheon International Airport in February and plans to roll out airport lounge operations, in-flight entertainment (IFE), in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity (IFC) and high-quality in-flight meals on a phased basis. SSC services are set to expand gradually from the second half of this year, when flights begin operating under the Trinity Airways name.

The airline will also overhaul its in-flight meal service this year, starting with long-haul routes. The service will extend beyond existing long-haul routes to mid-haul destinations including Jakarta and Singapore, with long-haul flights offering two meals per one-way trip and mid-haul flights offering one. Business class will receive new side dishes — salad, fruit and bread — along with wine and beer, while economy class will see an expanded selection of salads and drinks.

Lee said that while T'way Air had grown by competing on price as a low-cost carrier, the airline had sought to reach customers through a different kind of value — improving service quality while expanding medium- and long-haul routes. "That is why we changed our name to Trinity Airways and pursued a rebranding," he said.

The airline also said it would continue working to improve profitability and stabilize its financial structure. Lee acknowledged that expanding European and North American long-haul routes had required significant investment, and that high fuel prices and a weak won had weighed on the industry. "Sono Group has secured capital liquidity through rights offerings and perpetual bond purchases, but Trinity Airways is also working to build a stable financial structure through route diversification and operational efficiency," he said.

New 'Trinity Gray' uniforms unveiled: 'Connecting 47 years of Sono values to the skies'

Trinity Airways said it plans to deliver a comfortable travel experience grounded in safety and trust, in line with its new brand mission: "Relaxed and Reliable."

The airline also plans to introduce new services linked to Sono Trinity Group's hospitality infrastructure, including hotels and resorts. Going beyond simple mileage accumulation, it intends to connect air travel, accommodation and travel services on a single platform — offering a program that covers the customer's entire journey.

Seo Jun-hyeok, chairman of Sono Trinity Group, said Trinity Airways' new beginning was "not simply a business expansion, but a natural extension that connects the values Sono Trinity Group has built over 47 years to the skies." He added that the airline would "deeply respect the experience and expertise of aviation professionals and, on the foundation of solid safety, add Sono's own differentiated service sensibility."

The event also featured a runway presentation in which employees — including cabin crew and flight crew — modeled the new uniforms. The designs incorporate the brand's main color, "Trinity Gray," accented with "Rose Gold."

The uniforms feature classic tailoring and a refined silhouette intended to convey stability and trustworthiness. Stretch fabric and careful detailing ensure comfort and ease of movement during long working hours. Flight crew uniforms include a newly introduced cardigan, designed with long-haul operations and varying temperature conditions in mind.