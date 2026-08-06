Mapo-gu District Mayor Yoo Dong-gyun attended a send-off ceremony Thursday morning for the 2026 Mapo-gu Summer Vacation English Camp at the Eoulrim Madang on the first floor of the Mapo-gu district office, where he encouraged and bid farewell to the participating students.

A total of 72 fifth- and sixth-grade elementary school students residing in Mapo-gu are taking part in the camp.

The camp runs Thursday through Friday at Incheon Global Village as an overnight, two-day program. Students will learn about fan culture centered on the 2026 North and Central America World Cup alongside native English-speaking teachers, and take part in cooking and sports activities, as well as swimming, a movie screening and a dance party.

Mayor Yoo greeted students and parents, took commemorative photos with the participants and waved them off as they departed for the camp.

"Taking the small step of approaching a new friend first, or confidently trying out even a single English phrase, may turn out to be the greatest gift you take away from this camp," Yoo said. "I hope you learn with joy, laugh to your heart's content, build precious memories and come back safely, having grown a little more."