Temperatures at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul climbed sharply Thursday morning — hitting 31.7 degrees Celsius at 8 a.m., 32.3 degrees at 9 a.m., 36.7 degrees at 10 a.m. and 38.4 degrees at 11 a.m. — as a major heat wave alert entered its third consecutive day in the capital. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast a daytime high of 39 degrees for Seoul, and some observers said the city's temperature could exceed 40 degrees for the first time in recorded history. The previous record high for Seoul was 39.6 degrees, set on Aug. 1, 2018.