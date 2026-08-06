Beauty creator Yu Kkaennip has shared an update on her daily life, revealing she is working part-time at a cafe. After divorcing fellow YouTuber Choe Gogi, her monthly income — which had once reached 70 million won ($49,100) — dropped to zero, and she said she took a minimum-wage part-time job to send child support payments for her daughter, who is in Choe's care.

On Wednesday, Yu posted a message saying, "I used to start every morning by drinking coffee no matter what ... " and shared that she has been paying closer attention to her health compared to the past.

She is currently spending her days working part-time at a cafe run by her boyfriend.

Yu had previously opened up about her financial struggles on the TV Chosun program "X's Private Life," which aired last April. "After the divorce, my income was zero. For several months I had absolutely no income," she said.

She said her monthly earnings had once peaked at 70 million won, but the irregular nature of a creator's income made stable earnings a necessity, which led her to take the cafe job.

"Being a creator means being a freelancer, so there's no fixed income," Yu said. "My minimum income is zero, and I also have to pay child support, so I felt I needed a steady income — that's why I started doing part-time work. I began working at the cafe after the divorce."

She added that it was her first time trying a new kind of work in nearly 10 years, and noted she started at the same minimum wage as everyone else.

Meanwhile, Yu married Choe Gogi in 2016 and the couple had a daughter, Sol-ip, before divorcing in 2020. Their daughter currently lives with Choe.

Upon hearing about his ex-wife's situation, Choe said he had not realized she was working so hard, even taking on cafe shifts. "I thought to myself that she's working hard for Sol-ip, and it makes me feel for her," he said, offering his support.