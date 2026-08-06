The city of Ulsan will subsidize enrollment in crop disaster insurance and agricultural income stabilization insurance through December to help farmers cope with mounting losses from an extended heat wave and drought.

Crop disaster insurance covers damage from natural disasters including drought, typhoons, hail, heavy rain and frost. It compensates farmers for reduced harvests of apples, pears, rice and horticultural crops affected by natural disasters and pest damage.

The city is also supporting enrollment in agricultural income stabilization insurance, which covers not only production losses from natural disasters but also income shortfalls caused by falling crop prices. Eligible crops are fall cabbage, radish, cabbage and potatoes in August; garlic and onions in October; and Ulsan (Ulju) pears, sweet persimmons, peaches and barley in November.

The support is open to registered farmers and agricultural corporations, who are responsible for 5 to 10 percent of the premium. Farmers wishing to enroll can apply at their local agricultural cooperative.