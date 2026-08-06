Singer Seo In-young, a former member of girl group Jewelry, has shared a candid story involving the members of Fly to the Sky.

On Wednesday, Seo's YouTube channel "Gaegwacheoonseon Seo In-young" posted a video showing Fly to the Sky member Brian visiting her home and helping clean it.

In the video, Seo and Brian toured her home together before sitting down for a light meal, during which they reminisced about their debut days.

"I was close with oppa back when we debuted, and Hwanhee oppa reached out when we were both doing radio," Seo said. "I think he was a little into me. He contacted me asking to spend Christmas together."

Brian, surprised, asked whether it had been for a broadcast or if cameras had been present. Seo flatly said it had not.

Brian then called Hwanhee on the spot to verify the story.

Seo asked Hwanhee directly: "Didn't we do radio together back in the day? Did you think I was cute or not?" Hwanhee said he did.

But when Seo pressed further — "Were you a little interested in me?" — Hwanhee said, "You were so young back then, like a little kid. I just thought you were adorable."

Seo then asked, "Don't you remember asking me to spend Christmas together?" Hwanhee replied, "Me?" and added, "I don't really remember details like that."

Undeterred, Seo asked whether he would have dated her if she had confessed her feelings. Hwanhee's response drew laughs: "I didn't date just anyone."