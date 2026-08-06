Choi Young-jung, a former Cheongju city lawmaker facing charges of child sex trafficking, has been handed over to prosecutors.

The Cheongju Cheongwon Police Station transferred Choi to prosecutors Thursday under detention on charges including statutory rape of a minor, production of sexual exploitation material, solicitation of sexual services, sexually exploitative communications, and violations of the Child Welfare Act — including inducing, facilitating and sexually harassing a child.

Choi is accused of having sexual intercourse with a middle school student on three separate occasions over the course of a year beginning in October 2024, in a vehicle and at motels, and of demanding that she photograph herself nude and send him the images.

Police said the investigation found that Choi had approached the girl, identified only as A, through a chat application, offering to buy her cigarettes before committing the offenses.

Choi also faces charges of sending sexually explicit messages to A — including a proposal to have sex together with a woman of a different nationality — and of offering her more money if she brought along a friend or an older sister.

He is additionally accused of showing A a video of himself having sex with another woman and demanding that she send him nude photographs of herself.

Choi is also suspected of committing sex crimes against a second minor victim during a similar period.

Earlier, police discovered nude photographs of a woman in a school uniform — believed to be a minor — on a mobile phone Choi had voluntarily submitted. Concluding she was likely an additional victim, police expanded the investigation.

Choi has denied the charges, saying he did have sexual intercourse with the girl but was unaware she was a minor.

Police transferred Choi to prosecutors as his detention period was set to expire, but said they would continue investigating whether there are additional victims. If further criminal acts are confirmed, police plan to forward the relevant records to prosecutors as a supplementary submission.