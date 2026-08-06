The new Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries headquarters, which is relocating to Busan, will be built at the North Port Phase 1 redevelopment site in Dong-gu. The government finalized the location after a comprehensive assessment of land availability, the potential to cluster ocean and fisheries-related agencies, and transport accessibility.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced Thursday that it had selected the North Port Phase 1 redevelopment site in Dong-gu, as proposed by the district, as the location for its new headquarters.

The ministry accepted candidate site proposals from Busan's basic local governments from July 29 to July 31. Four districts submitted proposals: Gangseo-gu, Nam-gu, Dong-gu and Jung-gu.

On Wednesday, the ministry heard presentations from the participating districts and put the proposals through a 10-member site selection review committee drawn from urban planning and transport experts, ocean and fisheries organizations, academia, civic groups and employee representatives. The committee selected the North Port site in Dong-gu.

The North Port Phase 1 redevelopment site scored well for its relative ease of land acquisition, its strong potential to cluster ocean and fisheries-related institutions, and its excellent transport links.

With the site confirmed, the ministry plans to finalize the facility's scale this year before moving into follow-on procedures including design and permitting. The new headquarters is targeted for completion by 2030.

"The key hub site for the southern maritime capital that will lead the era of Arctic shipping routes has been decided," Minister Hwang Jong-woo said. "We will push forward with follow-on procedures at pace to ensure the new headquarters is built without delay."