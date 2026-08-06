Lotte Department Store will hold a "Home Styling Fair" at all of its locations from Friday through Aug. 17.

A total of 95 brands will participate across lifestyle categories — including furniture, bedding and kitchenware — offering discounts of up to 50 percent. Furniture brands taking part include Ace, Simmons, Downing and Essa, while kitchen brands include Fissler, Staub and AMT. Bedding brands Allergman and Sesa, along with tableware brands Gwangjuyo, Notdam and Le Creuset, will also be featured.

The event will also feature exclusive products developed in collaboration with Lotte Department Store. The Downing Roel sofa uses full-grain Italian leather and high-density memory foam filling, and is priced 35 percent below comparable models. The Essa L'Reve sofa, certified organic under the Oeko-Tex standard, and the Hanil Carpet flat-weave carpet, which is machine washable, are also offered at up to 40 percent less than similar products.

Weekend gift events will run throughout the fair. Customers who purchase furniture brand products will receive Lotte gift certificates worth up to 17 percent of their total payment, while those buying kitchenware, tableware or home fashion products can receive certificates worth up to 7 percent.