Golfzon (CEO Park Kang-su) announced Thursday that it will hold the final round of the 2026 Lotte Rent-a-Car WGTOUR 6th event — the season's second major — on Sunday at the Golfzon Joymaroo venue in Daejeon, with a purse of 120 million won ($84,200).

The Golfzon GTOUR, marking its 15th anniversary this year, has designated the 3rd and 6th events of both the men's and women's regular tours as majors starting from the 25th season, boosting prize money and benefits. The winner's share is 25 million won, and player of the year and rookie award points are set at 3,000 each.

The tournament will be played over 36 holes across two rounds in a single day using Golfzon's TobisonNX Plus tour mode, with Lotte Sky Hill Buyeo Country Club as the course. A field of 80 players — including seeded players, qualifiers, rookies and invitees — will compete in the first round, with 60 advancing to the final round after a cut.

As the season's second major, the championship battle among the top screen-golf players is the main draw. Eleven seeded players have entered, including Hong Hyeon-ji and Park Dan-yu, who reaffirmed their standing as WG Tour contenders with regular-event victories in the 26th season, along with two-time winner Lee Jin-gyeong, Han Ji-min, Shim Ji-yeon and Yang Hyo-ri.

Also drawing attention are Park Seong-a and Hwang Yeon-seo, who claimed their first wins of the season, as well as Wi Han-i, who leads the rookie award points standings, and rookie Jeon Hye-won 2, who impressed the gallery with her performance at the previous Mixed 5th event.