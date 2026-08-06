A YouTuber close to the late leader of anti-feminism group Sinnamseong Yondae has drawn attention with a post hinting at further disclosures, after the leader was found dead Wednesday amid a drug investigation.

YouTuber Yaengma, whose real name is Ju Gyeong-jin, posted a tribute on his social media account Wednesday mourning the death of Bae In-gyu, the group's leader, who was 36. The post included a photo of the two together.

"In-gyu and I comforted each other and exchanged greetings in both hard times and happy times," Yaengma wrote. "Just this month alone we met four times and talked about all sorts of things, and just a few days ago he came by our store smiling and we had a conversation."

"He was a younger brother I looked after unconditionally," he added. "Every time we met I never sensed any strange behavior or strange thoughts from him, so I am truly taken aback and heartbroken."

He went on to say, "I do know the details, but for In-gyu's sake — even though he is gone — I will share the full information at a later time."

Bae was found dead Wednesday in an apartment on Yeongjongdo in Incheon's Jung-gu. Police said they have found no signs of criminal involvement and are investigating the exact circumstances of his death.

Bae founded Sinnamseong Yondae, a group advocating for men's rights and opposing feminism, and ran a YouTube channel with 710,000 subscribers. He had also participated in rallies opposing the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. He suffered from depression and panic disorder during divorce proceedings with his ex-wife. In May last year, police investigated him on charges of using methamphetamine at a motel in Incheon's Jung-gu, and he was subsequently referred to prosecutors without being taken into custody.

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