Unification Minister Jung Dong-young said Thursday that President Lee Jae Myung's call for a cautious approach to North Korea policy reflected "a clear will for peaceful coexistence, along with encouragement and support for the Ministry of Unification."

Speaking to reporters on his way into Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu on Thursday morning, Jung addressed questions about the ministry's work report presented to the president on Wednesday. "The president emphasized that 'peace is food' and 'peace is the economy,'" Jung said. "He told us it would be hard — like shouting into a void — but to keep going with patience and continue the policy of peaceful coexistence."

Asked whether the president's remarks amounted to an order to slow down, Jung pushed back. "Isn't the will for peaceful coexistence clear?" he said, adding that he hoped people would watch the work-report video again as it is.

At the opening of the work report session held at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday, President Lee said the peaceful coexistence policy was "being politically exploited in some respects" and urged the ministry to "be very careful" and "exercise greater prudence."

Jung also responded to Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who had described the Unification Ministry's work report as "idealistic." "You need ideals to change reality," Jung said, while adding that "cooperating well with each other is what helps the government."

At a press briefing following the work reports on Wednesday, Cho pointed to the ministry's pledge to secure four channels of dialogue — inter-Korean as well as with the United States and China — and called the plan "idealistic," asking that it be "discounted," meaning treated as less significant.

Meanwhile, Jung declined to elaborate on several proposals in the work report that had drawn skepticism or objections — including referring to North Korea by its official state name, pursuing four-party talks, and having the government participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. "I will speak through the spokesperson," he said.