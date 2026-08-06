'A-Motion Easy Mode' added three months after launch, incorporating field feedback Three path-generation modes offered: straight, curved and azimuth Company plans to expand with optional features and data-based paid subscription services

Daedong has rolled out the first over-the-air software update for its AI tractor just three months after launch, adding an auto-steering function that works without pre-registering farmland — a change designed to improve usability on leased fields and small plots.

The company announced Thursday that the update adds "A-Motion Easy Mode" to its AI tractor. The new mode offers three path-generation options tailored to different field shapes and farming methods: A-B straight-line driving, A-B curved driving and A+ azimuth driving.

A-B straight-line driving generates parallel straight paths based on a set start and end point. A-B curved driving records the trajectory of a single manual pass and creates a curved route that follows the contour of the field. A+ azimuth driving lets the operator input a starting point and working direction, then automatically steers the tractor along straight paths aligned to that heading.

A-Motion is Daedong's autonomous farming system. The original AI tractor centered on automating driving and key farming tasks after a field had been pre-registered in the system. Daedong incorporated feedback gathered from customers and dealers during the first farming season since the tractor's April launch and added the easy mode in response. The feature was delivered to existing vehicles via an over-the-air update over the cellular network late last month.

"A tractor is a product customers use for a decade after purchase, so it is important to keep improving its functions and convenience by reflecting real-world needs even after the sale," said Gam Byeong-woo, Daedong's head of development. "We will incorporate the features operators need into the software based on working data and expand services tailored to each farming environment."