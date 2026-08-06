NH NongHyup Card said it is launching a promotion with UnionPay to offer 10% instant discounts at major overseas travel destinations, timed to the summer vacation and autumn travel seasons.

Running from Thursday through Oct. 31, the promotion covers 10 destinations popular with Korean tourists: six in Asia — mainland China, Japan, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Vietnam — and four in Europe — the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Italy.

The offer is available to holders of NH NongHyup UnionPay personal credit and debit cards, excluding BC, prepaid and gift cards. When cardholders spend at least a minimum amount at participating online or offline merchants in the eligible countries, 10 percent of the transaction is discounted instantly, subject to a per-use cap. The discount can be applied up to 10 times per card during the promotional period, with a maximum of three times per day.

NH NongHyup Card recommended its "Olbareun TRAVEL Card" as a companion product for the promotion. Cardholders who meet the previous month's spending requirement receive benefits including Incheon Airport limousine bus and Airport Railroad Express train rides, as well as discounts at overseas merchants. The card also offers discounts at domestic duty-free shops, online shopping platforms, supermarkets, convenience stores and coffee shops, making it useful both at home and abroad.

"Encouraged by the strong customer response to our previous UnionPay discount event, we have again put together a promotion focused on major destinations in Asia and Europe where demand for overseas travel is high," an NH NongHyup Card official said. "We will continue to expand practical and useful global financial services tailored to customer needs."

Full details on the promotion and how to participate are available through the NH Pay app and the NH NongHyup Card official website.

Minimum spending requirements and per-use discount caps vary by country. In mainland China, a minimum spend of 300 CNY applies, with a discount cap of 100 CNY per use. For Japan, the minimum is 5,000 JPY with a cap of 2,000 JPY per use; for Vietnam, 90,000 VND with a cap of 30,000 VND; for Hong Kong, 300 HKD with a cap of 100 HKD; for Macao, 300 MOP with a cap of 100 MOP; for Taiwan, 1,000 TWD with a cap of 400 TWD; and for the United Kingdom, 30 GBP with a cap of 10 GBP per use. In Spain and France, a minimum of 30 EUR applies with a cap of 10 EUR per use.