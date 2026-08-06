Some 410 trainee labor attorneys who passed last year's certified labor attorney examination are set to enter the field after completing six months of statutory training.

The Korea Licensed Labor Attorney Association announced Thursday that it will hold the "2026 34th Certified Labor Attorney Training Completion Ceremony" at the Eliana Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at 4 p.m. Friday. At the ceremony, completion certificates will be presented to all 410 graduates — 117 men and 293 women — and outstanding trainees will receive awards including the Minister of Employment and Labor Award, the National Labor Relations Commission Chairperson Award and the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service President Award.

Lee Hyeon-ok, director general of labor policy at the Ministry of Employment and Labor, will attend on behalf of the minister. National Assembly member Kwak Sang-eon and other distinguished guests are also expected to join in congratulating the graduates.

Korea Licensed Labor Attorney Association President Lee Wan-young said he expects the program — which diversified its curriculum and improved the effectiveness of practical training — to have laid the groundwork for graduates to grow into competitive certified labor attorneys with hands-on experience and expertise. He also urged the new attorneys to "grow into professionals trusted by the public, as certified labor attorneys are experts who protect workers' rights in the field and realize social values."

This year's ceremony will also include a joint recitation by all graduates of the association's "Certified Labor Attorney Code of Ethics" and "Certified Labor Attorney AI Ethics Charter." The graduates are expected to reaffirm their commitment to ethical conduct and social responsibility as nationally licensed professionals and to pledge to fulfill their role as certified labor attorneys trusted by the public.

Awards for top performers will also be presented. Kang Ji-un will receive the top Minister of Employment and Labor Award, while Choe Do-jin and Han Jeong-mi will receive the minister's excellence awards. In all, 26 graduates will be honored with awards including the National Labor Relations Commission Chairperson Award, the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service President Award and the Korea Licensed Labor Attorney Association President Award.

This year's cohort also produced the oldest and youngest graduates on record. Im Jun-taek, born in 1962, became the first person in his 60s to pass the certified labor attorney examination since the licensing system was established and has now completed the training. Choe Min-gyeong, born in 2003, passed the exam while enrolled at Hanyang University and became the youngest person to complete the program.