The second comprehensive special prosecutor's team, led by Special Prosecutor Kwon Chang-young, announced Thursday that it has summoned independent Rep. Han Dong-hoon to appear as a witness on Wednesday. The team, which is investigating remaining allegations following three earlier special counsel probes into insurrection, Kim Keon Hee and the Marine corporal case, said the summons relates to a party-government-presidential office meeting and a private residence gathering held on the afternoon of Dec. 4, 2024, when Han was serving as leader of the People Power Party.