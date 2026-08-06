Toss Securities announced Thursday that its cumulative registered accounts surpassed 10 million last month — equivalent to roughly one in five of South Korea's total population of about 51.6 million.

The milestone comes 5 years and 4 months after the company launched its mobile trading system (MTS) in March 2021.

The platform reached 7 million cumulative users in June last year, then crossed the 10 million mark in July — just 13 months later. Monthly active users stood at 6.5 million in July.

Toss Securities' customer base is broadening across all age groups. The share of users in their 20s and 30s, which accounted for roughly 70 percent of registrations at launch, has fallen to about 50 percent. Users aged 40 and older now make up approximately 43 percent of the total, reflecting a more even distribution across age groups.

The trend is particularly pronounced among older users. In the first half of this year, new sign-ups among people in their 50s and those 60 and older grew roughly three times and four times, respectively, compared with the same period last year — outpacing the roughly twofold increase seen among users in their 20s.

Toss Securities has focused on broadening access to information and investment opportunities, offering an intuitive interface and user experience accessible to anyone on mobile and PC.

Since last year, the company has been rolling out a series of AI-powered services, including "AI Earnings Call," "AI Signal" and "Real-Time Issues."

Its AI-based domestic earnings call service has drawn particular interest. In April, Toss Securities became the first in the South Korean brokerage industry to extend its earnings call service from overseas companies to domestic ones, and the feature surpassed 600,000 cumulative users within three months.

"The 10 million cumulative users represent the result of each and every customer choosing to trust Toss Securities," CEO Kim Gyu-bin said. "We will continue to improve access to investment information based on customer feedback and grow into a trusted platform where anyone can invest easily and conveniently."