Torriden, a K-skincare brand that recently received a stake investment from Gudai Global, posted record first-half sales of 181.1 billion won ($127 million), the company announced Thursday.

The figure marks a 47.7 percent increase from the same period last year. The company said the results reflect its success in expanding into global markets on the strength of brand trust built domestically.

Known for its Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid line, Torriden surpassed 100 billion won in annual sales through CJ Olive Young alone each year from 2024 through last year. In the first half of this year, it exceeded that threshold at CJ Olive Young in just six months. The brand has expanded its retail network to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Overseas sales in the first half reached approximately 112.7 billion won, up 66.4 percent year on year, accounting for 62 percent of total sales — a 7 percentage point increase from the same period last year.

By country, the United States, Japan and China ranked as the top three markets by sales share. By growth rate, Australia (254.8 percent), the United States (212.3 percent) and Canada (144.7 percent) led the gains. In Asia, Vietnam (95.9 percent), Malaysia (97.7 percent) and Singapore (74.5 percent) all posted strong growth.

In the United States, Torriden's key market, the brand entered Amazon in 2021 and has since expanded to major online and offline channels including Costco and Sephora. In the first half, it simultaneously launched its Cellmazing Low-Molecular Collagen Firming Gel Mask on Costco's online store and in physical stores.

At Amazon's Prime Day in June, Torriden recorded sales growth of 141 percent year on year, its best Prime Day performance to date. The Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Oil ranked sixth in the cleansing oil category, with Prime Day sales jumping 5,862 percent from the prior year. Sales of the Cellmazing functional skincare line also surged 451 percent during the event compared with the previous year.

Buoyed by its global performance, the Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum surpassed cumulative output of 22 million bottles as of June. The Dive-In Low-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Mask has become a hit product with more than 180 million units produced. The Cellmazing Low-Molecular Collagen Volume Lip Essence and the Solid-In Ceramide Lip Essence together exceeded combined cumulative output of 23 million units.

"We are continuing to achieve meaningful results in global markets, building on the consumer trust and product quality we have established at home," a Torriden official said. "In the second half, we plan to strengthen our localization strategy by introducing products tailored to key markets including Japan and China."