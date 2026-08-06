Lotteria said Thursday it is strengthening its local operations in Singapore by expanding westward after establishing a presence in the eastern part of the city-state.

The burger chain opened its first Singapore store at Jewel Changi Airport in the east in February and has since launched a second location in the west. To reflect local food culture and accommodate religious and cultural diversity, the company has completed halal certification for the raw ingredients used in its burgers and chicken items.

Lotteria also developed a dedicated breakfast menu tailored to Singapore's morning dining habits, featuring three varieties of K-omelet burgers inspired by a classic Korean street-food toast. To secure halal certification, the company built a supply chain management system that draws on ingredients developed and verified during its earlier expansion into Malaysia.

"Following the opening of our first store at Changi Airport earlier this year, we are expanding into shopping malls across the city — moving from east to west — to broaden our reach and give more local customers the chance to experience Lotteria's unique K-burger dining," a Lotte GRS official said.