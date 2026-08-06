Singer Lee Seung-cheol has shared an update on his successful weight loss — and revealed he is about to become a grandfather.

Lee appeared as a guest on the tvN variety show "You Quiz on the Block," which aired Wednesday, marking the 40th anniversary of his debut. Known as the "emperor of live performance," Lee drew immediate attention for his noticeably slimmer appearance.

Host Yoo Jae-suk expressed surprise, telling Lee he had lost a lot of weight. Lee said he had been working on it for two years. "I exercised, watched my diet and got a little help," he said. When Yoo suggested he had used Wegovy, a weight-loss drug, Lee confirmed it. "Even with that, maintaining the results is no easy thing," Yoo added.

Lee also shared another piece of welcome news. "Time has passed and my children have grown up," he said. "I'm going to have a grandchild this year."

Yoo drew laughs by saying he had never pictured Lee as a grandfather. "When your grandchild sees you like this later, they'll think their grandfather is incredibly stylish — like a pop star doing a world tour," he said.

Lee remarried in 2007, wedding a woman two years his senior. He has two daughters — an older daughter from his wife's previous marriage and a younger daughter born later in life. The older daughter married in October last year.