Banking sector's only children's economics musical Multicultural families invited for summer vacation performance

Hana Bank's children's economics musical "Jack's Magic Wallet" has staged more than 670 performances over 19 years, drawing a cumulative audience of about 200,000, the bank said Thursday.

The bank held a summer vacation performance of the show Wednesday at H-Pulse, an open cultural venue in Mapo-gu, Seoul. "Jack's Magic Wallet" is the only children's economics musical in the Korean banking sector, launched by Hana Bank in 2007 as part of its financial education initiative for younger generations.

About 200 children and multicultural families were invited to Wednesday's performance. The show ran in a "barrier-free" format using AI smart glasses that provided multilingual subtitles in English, Chinese and Vietnamese, allowing multicultural families to follow along without language barriers.

Based on the fairy tale "Jack and the Beanstalk," the musical presents economic and financial concepts — including the importance of saving, healthy spending habits and the value of sharing — in a way that is easy and engaging for children. New content on exchange rates was added to reflect a financial environment in which overseas travel has become commonplace. The production also combines cultural content and digital technology with financial education to enhance both educational impact and accessibility.

Hana Bank operates a range of financial education programs for younger generations, including a global finance experience program for teenagers, an elementary school financial education program called "Hana, Dul, Set — Let's Play, Finance!" and financial education and mentoring for youth aging out of the foster care system.