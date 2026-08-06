Korea Maritime and Ocean University held the "KMOU-KOMERI Research Exchange Forum" with the Korea Marine Equipment Research Institute (KOMERI) at its main administration building on Tuesday, the university announced Thursday. The forum brought together university President Ryu Dong-geun, KOMERI President Yang Won-chang and senior officials from both institutions, including research center directors and division heads.

The event was organized to share each institution's key ongoing projects and identify opportunities for joint research and collaboration in future core maritime technology fields. The two sides also held in-depth discussions on building a cooperative framework in areas such as talent development and technology advancement.

Participants particularly exchanged views on concrete collaboration plans linking KOMERI's key capabilities — spanning its alternative fuels, performance enhancement, smart marine equipment, small and medium future vessel, and eco-friendly propulsion divisions — with Korea Maritime and Ocean University's human and physical infrastructure.

"Through this research exchange forum, we will lay the groundwork for the university and the research institute to grow together amid sweeping paradigm shifts driven by AI and eco-friendly technologies, and lead innovation in the future shipbuilding and marine industry by strengthening our mutual cooperation framework," President Ryu said.