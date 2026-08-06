Samsung Electronics is taking its Galaxy Z series global, aiming to replicate the strong domestic reception of the Galaxy Z Fold8 in markets around the world through a sequential rollout across major countries.

According to Samsung Electronics, the Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra, Flip8, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9 will begin rolling out Friday in more than 100 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and India, following their domestic launch. The Galaxy Z series set an all-time Samsung smartphone pre-sales record of about 1.44 million units during the South Korean pre-order period, which ran from July 28 through Monday.

About seven in 10 pre-order customers chose the Galaxy Z Fold8, reflecting strong interest in the new form factor. Half of all customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold8, Fold8 Ultra and Flip8 on Samsung.com were in their teens to 30s. Among that group, female customers in their teens to 30s more than doubled compared with the previous Galaxy Z Fold7.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a 193.2mm main display in a 4:3 ratio when unfolded and a 138.4mm cover display in a 10:16 ratio when folded, offering a more immersive experience for video, reading, gaming and social media. Weighing 201 grams, it is the lightest Galaxy Z Fold ever. A 4,800mAh battery enhances portability and usage time, while a 50-megapixel dual camera enables high-resolution photography.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is optimized for multitasking with a large 203.1mm display and weighs just 215 grams despite its high-end specifications. When unfolded, it measures just 4.1mm thick — the thinnest in Galaxy Z Fold history. Its 5,000mAh battery supports up to 27 hours of video playback.

The Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180 grams and measures 6.1mm thick when unfolded, making it the thinnest and lightest Flip series device to date.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Watch9, which support personalized healthcare, will also begin their global sequential rollout Friday. Both devices posted double-digit pre-sales growth in South Korea compared with their predecessors.

Despite coming in a single 47mm size, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 saw its female pre-order customer share grow by about 15 percent compared with the previous model.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is equipped with an 800mAh battery and a display with up to 5,000 nits of brightness — the most powerful hardware in the line's history. It is designed to help users safely reach their goals in demanding outdoor sports environments such as trail running and diving.

The Galaxy Watch9 is designed as the centerpiece of personalized healthcare, measuring health data around the clock. It provides information on vital signs, heart health scores, daily cardio load and body fitness index.

"The eighth-generation Galaxy Z series has achieved the true mass adoption of foldable smartphones," said Jeong Ho-jin, Samsung Electronics' executive vice president for Korea operations. "We hope customers will experience the Galaxy ecosystem together with the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, which serve as health companions on the wrist and provide personalized healthcare guidance."