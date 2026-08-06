Seoul's Gangdong-gu district will run intensive water sprinkler operations through September to protect residents' health and safety and lower urban temperatures amid a prolonged heat wave, the district office said.

As heat waves have grown more intense and persistent in recent weeks, the risk of heat-related illness has risen sharply. The district said it is particularly concerned about the health of vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, and is also taking precautions against pavement deformation and pedestrian and traffic safety hazards caused by soaring road surface temperatures.

In response, the district is conducting road watering operations along major arterial roads and in heat-vulnerable areas during the hottest part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A total of six sprinkler trucks are deployed — four owned by the district and two contracted from the private sector.

The district has also doubled the frequency of road watering from twice to four times a day, with operations scheduled to minimize disruption to traffic flow and ensure public safety.

Road watering helps lower scorching pavement temperatures, ease urban heat and reduce the heat island effect. It is also expected to wash away fine dust and road particulates, contributing to improved air quality and a more comfortable urban environment.

Going forward, the district plans to adjust sprinkler operations flexibly based on heat wave advisories and weather conditions, with the goal of minimizing resident discomfort and harm caused by extreme heat.

"Proactive response is essential to protecting residents' health and safety from the heat wave," Gangdong-gu District Mayor Lee Su-hee said. "We will do our utmost to push forward a range of heat wave countermeasures, including sprinkler truck operations, so that residents can enjoy a safe and comfortable summer."