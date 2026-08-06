Keimyung Culture University in Daegu announced Wednesday that its nursing department recently held the "2026 Patient Safety-Based Simulation Competency Enhancement Workshop for Clinical Nurses" at the campus health building for clinical nurses in the local community.

The workshop was designed to share the university's advanced simulation education infrastructure — built through the Ministry of Health and Welfare's 2025 nursing college clinical education support project — with the broader community, while strengthening clinical nurses' ability to respond to patient safety situations and their team-based practical skills.

The program centered on an immersive simulation curriculum using the BLIS (Building Learning Immersive Simulation) system.

Drawing on the BLIS system's clinically realistic training environment, participants worked through a range of patient safety scenarios, analyzing risk factors, practicing problem-solving and engaging in team-based communication as part of hands-on practical training.

The highly realistic simulation environment deepened participants' engagement and effectively strengthened their capacity to manage patient safety and respond swiftly to critical situations in clinical settings.

Lee Seung-a, director of the simulation center, said the university would expand BLIS-based simulation education beyond clinical nurses to include nursing professors and students. "We will lead the way in spreading a patient safety-centered education culture and nurturing practice-ready nursing talent that grows together with the local community," she said.