Daegu Urban Development Corp. held a "heat illness prevention safety culture campaign" Monday at the Daegu Grand Park construction site to protect workers' health and safety amid a prolonged heat wave.

The corporation distributed beverages to workers and briefed them on heat safety guidelines — including the five basic heat wave rules covering water, shade and rest — while urging them to avoid outdoor work during peak heat hours (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.), secure adequate rest breaks, and immediately stop work and administer first aid if symptoms of heat illness appear.

"Extreme heat is a serious risk factor directly tied to the lives of construction workers, which makes prevention-focused safety management more important than anything else," said Jeong Myeong-seop, president of Daegu Urban Development Corp. "Please do your utmost in on-site safety management to create a safe working environment where workers can do their jobs with peace of mind."