The Traditional Culture Experience School at Gyeongbuk Science College has been selected as a certified career-experience institution under a program jointly run by the Ministry of Education and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the college announced Wednesday.

The certification runs through June 23, 2029.

The designation officially recognizes the school's expertise and quality in delivering traditional culture experience programs.

The Traditional Culture Experience School opened in October 2001 and has operated continuously since. It is also designated as a cultural arts experience venue by the Chilgok Office of Education, and has developed and runs more than 30 hands-on activity programs tied to elementary and secondary school curricula, while also promoting Korean traditional culture to international students and the general public.

Its programs span three broad areas: traditional etiquette — covering hanbok dress, tea ceremony and meditation; traditional food-making, including tofu, rice cakes, dasik confections and oranda; and traditional crafts such as ceramics, natural dyeing, hanji papermaking, knotting, soap-making, mother-of-pearl lacquerware, leatherwork, metalwork and woodworking.

The school also offers folk arts experiences — nanta drumming, samulnori and hanganggung archery — alongside lifestyle craft workshops in wire-doll keyrings, rattan weaving, embroidered handkerchiefs, fabric art and silk hand-washing, as well as social and cultural education programs.

"We will continue working to help more students and citizens feel a closer connection to our traditional culture through a wide range of experience programs," said Jeong Eun-jae, president of Gyeongbuk Science College.