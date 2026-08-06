Dongjak-gu, led by District Mayor Ryu Sam-young, conducted emergency safety inspections of bridges and other road facilities to ease residents' concerns and prevent accidents.

The inspections came in response to a series of anomalies — including uneven surfaces on major bridges — recently reported across Seoul, with the aim of proactively verifying the structural integrity of road facilities and identifying potential hazards before they worsen.

On Thursday, the district conducted joint emergency safety inspections with external advisory experts at six sites: the Korea Cold Storage overpass, the Heukseok retention basin overpass, Gogudongsan Bridge, Sangdo underpass, the steep slope at 155-1 Noryangjin-dong, and one additional location.

The inspections comprehensively assessed cracks and spalling damage, signs of bulging, structural safety and risk factors, and the potential for other safety incidents.

No urgent structural hazards were found. Minor cracks and drainage maintenance needs identified at some facilities were either repaired on the spot or flagged for prompt follow-up action.

In addition, the district is pursuing repair and reinforcement work on the Korea Cold Storage overpass using external funding secured from national and city government sources, with completion targeted for December.

The district said it will not stop at this emergency inspection but will continue to carry out regular and precision safety checks in accordance with its established plans. It will also maintain a standing response system to verify any anomalies on-site and take emergency action immediately upon discovery.

The district also plans to pursue phased repair and reinforcement projects based on a comprehensive review of inspection results and the condition of each facility, with the goal of improving structural safety and creating a road environment where residents can feel secure.

"Safety of public facilities is the most fundamental duty of public administration — one that cannot be overstated," District Mayor Ryu said. "We will build a safer Dongjak-gu through proactive inspections that catch even the smallest warning signs and swift maintenance."