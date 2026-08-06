Dobong-gu announced Thursday that it will operate a community-based integrated care monitoring support unit from August through November 2026 to build a tighter local care network.

The district's integrated care support project connects residents who struggle with daily life due to frailty, disability, illness or injury with a range of welfare services so they can continue living in their own homes. Tailored health, medical, nursing and care services — including housekeeping assistance, meal support, transportation and in-home bathing — are provided based on each recipient's circumstances.

Meanwhile, Dobong-gu reorganized its administrative structure in January to establish a dedicated integrated care division and hired case managers to deliver on-site services.

The new monitoring support unit is a public-private partnership linked to a senior employment project, designed to make integrated care services more thorough and responsive. The unit comprises 11 senior employment program participants and will be operated jointly by Dobong-gu and the Dobong Senior Club.

Unit members will visit the homes of integrated care recipients to check on service usage and changes in health and lifestyle conditions, logging their findings in real time through Google Forms.

The district plans to use the monitoring results to improve the quality of its community-centered integrated care services.

"Through the monitoring support unit, we will detect care gaps early, quickly connect residents with the services they need, and strengthen Dobong-gu's integrated care system so residents can live with peace of mind," District Mayor Kim Dong-wook said.