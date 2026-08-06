The Yeongcheon City Council in North Gyeongsang Province held its August regular briefing Wednesday, with all council members and heads of relevant executive departments in attendance, to review key issues directly affecting residents' daily lives and discuss policy directions.

The briefing covered 12 agenda items, including the current status of drought damage and countermeasures, issues related to support for Yeungnam University Yeongcheon Hospital's operation as an emergency medical institution in underserved areas, a review report on revitalizing the Yeongcheon Hwaryong district urban development project, and a draft ordinance on the operation of Yeongcheon's Future Strategy Committee.

"Farmers are suffering day by day because of the recent drought," council Speaker Ha Gi-tae said. "I urge the relevant departments to again take a close look at agricultural sites hit by drought damage and actively put forward concrete, effective measures and solutions."