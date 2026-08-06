Uljin-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has launched a mobile county office initiative, taking local government directly to residents as part of the ninth elected-term administration's vision under the slogan "Change and Innovation! A Leaping Uljin."

According to Uljin-gun on Wednesday, the program — called the "traveling county office" — was designed to let the county chief visit residents in their daily environments, hear their concerns firsthand and work with them on solutions to pressing local issues.

County Chief Hwang I-ju kicked off the program with a visit to a local employment agency, where he met with day laborers and employers to assess working conditions, employment circumstances and the current state of labor supply and demand, and gathered a range of views from those on the ground.

Participants raised a number of concerns they experience directly, including seasonal fluctuations in job availability, safety risks stemming from an aging workforce, the need for stable employment and better access to job-matching information.

"The employment agency is the place where we can get closest to the daily lives of residents who start their day here and to the realities of the local economy," Hwang said. "I will visit the field even more actively to help restore livelihoods and create a stable employment environment."