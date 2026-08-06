Seoul's Seongdong-gu district office announced it will host its "Seongdong Celebrity Lecture Series" on Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 at the grand auditorium on the third floor of the district office, featuring live talks by fortune and feng shui expert Park Sung-joon and counseling professor Lee Ho-seon.

The Seongdong Celebrity Lecture Series is the district's flagship humanities program, offering talks on life wisdom, self-development and personal motivation by prominent figures from across society. Since its inaugural session in 2008, the series has consistently drawn strong public interest, now totaling 150 sessions.

The two September lectures were organized to meet residents' growing demand for lifelong learning and to offer fresh insight and energy for everyday life.

The first lecture, on Sept. 11 at 2 p.m., will feature Park Sung-joon speaking on "The Wisdom of Reading People and Spaces." Park has spent his career interpreting feng shui and physiognomy through a modern lens, exploring the harmony between people and the spaces they inhabit, and is widely known through various television programs. The lecture is expected to offer practical insights into how understanding oneself and one's surroundings can shift the course of one's life.

The second lecture, on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., will feature counseling professor Lee Ho-seon speaking on "Conversations That Open Hearts, Communication That Saves Relationships." A specialist in family counseling and psychology, Lee is known for offering clear, witty solutions to modern relationship conflicts across multiple media platforms. The session aims to share authentic communication strategies for family and community life, offering a warm and reflective space for healing broken relationships and building happier communities.

Registration opens Thursday at 9 a.m. through the Seongdong-gu district office website on a first-come, first-served basis.

District Mayor Yoo Bo-hwa said the lecture series is "a meaningful occasion to reflect on life and gain new learning alongside experts from diverse fields," adding that she hopes the upcoming talks will "bring not only knowledge and insight but also positive change and renewed energy to residents' daily lives."