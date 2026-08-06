Yeongdeungpo-gu announced that Honam Line KTX trains — including those on the Jeolla Line — will begin stopping at Yeongdeungpo Station from Sept. 1.

The Honam Line KTX will call at Yeongdeungpo Station four times daily, with two northbound and two southbound services.

Yeongdeungpo Station opened in 1899 alongside the Gyeongin Line, South Korea's first railway, and has long stood as a symbol and birthplace of the country's modern rail network.

Since the KTX launched, however, only a limited number of Gyeongbu Line trains have stopped at Yeongdeungpo, while Honam Line services bypassed the station entirely — forcing residents who wanted to travel southwest to make their way to Yongsan or Seoul Station first.

In response, the district government petitioned Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) to add a Honam Line stop at Yeongdeungpo, repeatedly making the case for demand from residents in the southwestern Greater Seoul area. Those years of effort paid off Monday, when the stop was officially confirmed.

On top of the new KTX Honam Line stop, accessibility to Yeongdeungpo is expected to improve further once the Sinansanline opens and the GTX-B route is connected. The district anticipates that the improved links will draw businesses and people to the area, reviving local commerce and injecting new energy into the broader regional economy.

Going forward, the district plans to continue gathering residents' input and consulting with relevant agencies to expand the number of KTX Honam and Gyeongbu Line stops and strengthen transportation infrastructure overall.

Tickets for the Honam Line KTX services stopping at Yeongdeungpo Station went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Korail website.

Yeongdeungpo-gu District Mayor Cho Yu-jin thanked residents who supported the effort and local lawmakers who led the push to resolve the issue. "We will do our utmost to help Yeongdeungpo reclaim its standing as South Korea's premier transportation hub and grow into a world-class city that draws people and businesses from around the globe," Cho said.