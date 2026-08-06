Jang Sang-gil has stepped down as deputy mayor of Pohang, closing a 2-year, 7-month tenure that stands as the longest in the city's history.

According to Pohang City, a modest farewell ceremony was held Wednesday at the city hall conference room, attended only by staff with no outside guests.

Jang took office in January 2024 as the 23rd deputy mayor of Pohang and served 2 years and 7 months, setting a record for the longest tenure among all deputy mayors in the city's history.

"I am leaving public office, but as a citizen I will wholeheartedly cheer on Pohang's greater leap forward and the happiness of its 500,000 residents, wherever I may be," Jang said in his farewell address.