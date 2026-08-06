Uiseong-gun chief Choi Yu-cheol visited the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government on Tuesday to meet with Gov. Lee Cheol-woo, discussing key local projects and ways the province could support their implementation.

The meeting was arranged to secure the feasibility and momentum needed to advance the county's pending agenda items.

The two sides held in-depth talks on support and follow-up cooperation for 16 major Uiseong-gun projects with a combined budget of 21.07 trillion won ($14.7 billion).

Choi requested government funding for a range of initiatives, including attracting private investment to a designated forestry investment zone, building an aviation logistics hub tied to a new airport economic zone, developing a wide-area transportation network linking Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, constructing a farm-road bridge at Danmil, establishing an archery range in Uiseong, and building a park golf course in the Danchon-Jeomgok-Oksan area.

"I ask for the province's active attention and cooperation so that these core projects, which will shape Uiseong's future, can move forward smoothly," Choi said. "I will follow through to the end to ensure the proposals translate into concrete results."