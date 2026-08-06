Yeungnam University of Science and Technology signed an MOU with the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education on Tuesday at the university's Cheonma History Museum to expand cooperation on work-study parallel programs and vocational education.

University President Lee Jae-yong and Kim Chang-hwan, director of the work-study parallel program office, attended the signing ceremony, along with Ryu Si-gyeong, head of the creative talent division at the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education, and scholarship official Kim Jeong-dae.

The agreement aims to strengthen support for career development among vocational high school students and young people, and to build a foundation for training practice-oriented talent in partnership with local industries.

Under the MOU, the two institutions will cooperate on career and vocational education for vocational high school students, promote and operate work-study parallel programs, provide counseling for prospective participants, and share information on higher education and employment.

"Through this agreement, we will work with the North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education to further systematize career pathways for vocational high school students and young people, and to develop field-ready talent that local communities and industries need," President Lee said.