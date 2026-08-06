North Gyeongsang Province has carried out a second-half reorganization and personnel reshuffle for section chief-level positions and above, effective Saturday.

The provincial government said Wednesday the reshuffle focused on securing the implementation of campaign pledges from the ninth elected administration, strengthening functions in future growth industries and public safety and welfare, and strategically deploying personnel to respond proactively to a changing administrative environment.

The reorganization was a comprehensive overhaul aimed at ensuring the stable advancement of core policies under the ninth elected administration and strengthening policy coherence. Overlapping and redundant functions were consolidated and staffing reallocated to improve organizational efficiency, with key personnel concentrated in areas tied to pressing provincial issues and future growth drivers.

A new Bureau of Food Hallyu Industry was established to take exclusive charge of nurturing the K-food sector, covering food policy, food technology and food tourism. The province said it would focus its administrative resources on revitalizing the local economy and creating quality jobs through the globalization of the food industry.

Alongside this, a new integrated care division was created to build a North Gyeongsang-style community integrated care system linking medical, welfare and care services. The social safety net was also reinforced, with expanded functions covering suicide prevention and measures to address loneliness.

The existing disaster management division was split into separate units for social disasters and natural disasters to strengthen coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Safety's disaster response framework. Dedicated personnel were strategically assigned to raise expertise by disaster type and improve on-the-ground response capacity.

The Bureau of Science and Industry was bolstered with specialists in advanced industries including AI, automotive, semiconductors, robots and quantum technology, laying the groundwork to enhance the province's competitiveness in future industries and respond proactively to national advanced industry policy.

The reshuffle includes a total of 32 promotions — 10 at Grade 3, 20 at Grade 4 and two research officer position promotions.

"This reshuffle focused on improving organizational efficiency and policy implementation," North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo said. "We will continue to concentrate our capabilities on key areas such as nurturing future industries and ensuring public safety and welfare, delivering results that residents can feel."