The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education strongly condemned Japan's 2026 defense white paper for again describing Dokdo as Japan's so-called "inherent territory" and urged Tokyo to retract the claim.

The education office said Wednesday that Japan's assertion distorts historical fact and constitutes an unjustifiable infringement on South Korea's territorial sovereignty.

It stressed that Dokdo is unequivocally South Korean territory from historical, geographical and international legal standpoints.

The office also said Japan's repeated sovereignty claims over Dokdo are problematic from an educational perspective, as schools have a responsibility to instill in students an accurate understanding of history and a forward-looking, peace-oriented outlook.

The North Gyeongsang education office said it has continuously promoted Dokdo education in schools to help students develop a proper understanding of the islets' history and significance and to cultivate a sense of territorial sovereignty.

Its efforts include operating a cyber Dokdo school, organizing field trips to Dokdo for elementary, middle and high school students, publishing monthly Dokdo educational materials, running a dedicated Dokdo education week, integrating Dokdo topics into regular curricula and offering student-participation programs related to the islets.

"I express deep regret that the Japanese government has again repeated its unjustifiable claims over Dokdo through its defense white paper," North Gyeongsang Superintendent of Education Im Jong-sik said. "The North Gyeongsang Provincial Office of Education will strengthen Dokdo education so that the next generation can develop a proper understanding of the islets' history and value, along with an accurate historical awareness and a sense of territorial sovereignty."