The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced Thursday that manufacturing defects had been found in 512,393 vehicles across 13 models made, imported or sold by Hyundai Motor, Kia, Stellantis Korea and Honda Korea, prompting voluntary recalls.

Hyundai Motor is recalling 104,781 vehicles across two models, including the Tucson, over a software design flaw in the forward collision-avoidance assist system that could cause malfunctions and raise the risk of accidents. That recall began July 30. An additional 127,059 vehicles across five models, including the G80, will enter recall on Aug. 12 after improper nut fastening on internal engine components was found to cause fuel leaks and potential fires. A further 168,181 vehicles across two models, including the Avante, will be recalled starting Aug. 13 due to a software design flaw in the hybrid integrated controller that can cause internal components to overheat and catch fire.

Kia is recalling 109,237 vehicles across two models, including the K8, starting Aug. 12 for the same issue — fuel leaks caused by improperly fastened nuts on internal engine components, which could lead to fires.

Stellantis Korea began recalling 711 Jeep Cherokee vehicles Monday after an assembly defect in the powertrain was found to damage gears, potentially causing loss of power while driving or unintended vehicle movement while parked.

Honda Korea began recalling 2,424 Odyssey vehicles Tuesday after cracks in the rear camera casing were found to allow moisture to seep in, corroding the circuit board and causing the camera display to fail — a violation of safety standards.

Owners can check whether their vehicle is subject to a recall and review specific defect details by entering their license plate number or vehicle identification number on the Auto Recall Center website.