Damyang-gun will carry out pest control and foliar fertilization from Wednesday through Friday to help its metasequoia-lined boulevard recover from summer browning and preserve the avenue's lush green appearance, the county said.

Metasequoia trees along the boulevard have been suffering from browning leaves and weakened growth caused by mite infestations and other pests, compounded by intense summer sunlight. The county plans to conduct two rounds of treatment during the period to halt the spread of damage and quickly replenish nutrients the trees lack.

The work will cover about 800 street trees along the metasequoia boulevard and the Meta Provence area. Workers will spray a mixture of miticide and nutrients — including potassium nitrate and magnesium sulfate — directly onto the leaves.

To minimize disruption to tourists and residents, the county will conduct the treatments between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. using high-reach pest-control vehicles.

The county earlier carried out a separate round of care targeting about 116 metasequoia and swamp cypress trees to address salt damage and browning caused by winter road de-icing agents. That work included nutrient supply, root-zone irrigation, water-bag installation, soil improvement and root-stimulant treatment.