Incheon's Yeongjong District has designated new road names reflecting the area's history and natural environment as part of an effort to improve its address system.

The district office announced Wednesday that it has officially assigned names to seven road sections, including Jungsan-ieum-ro, Muuidae-gyoro, Somuui Badatgil and Baegwunsan Oreum-gil 1 through 4.

The names were finalized under the Road Name Address Act, following a public comment period and review by the Yeongjong District Address Information Committee, and have been in official use since Monday.

These are the first new road names to be designated and publicly announced since Yeongjong District was established last July.

Jungsan-ieum-ro is a planned road stretching 2.329 kilometers. Its name reflects its role in connecting Jungsan-dong, Unbuk-dong and surrounding villages in the Jungsan-dong area.

Muuidae-gyoro covers a 1.612-kilometer stretch linking Jamjindo and Muuido. The name draws on the symbolic significance of Muui Bridge and its importance to the area, making the location easy to identify.

A 691-meter pedestrian bridge connecting Muuido and Somuuido has been named Somuui Badatgil.

The district said the name was chosen to capture the area's image as a tourism asset, drawing on the bridge's character as a walkway linking the islands amid scenic coastal views.

A 7.108-kilometer stretch of hiking trails on Baegwunsan has been divided into four sections, designated Baegwunsan Oreum-gil 1 through 4.

The district expects the named sections to help hikers and residents pinpoint their locations more accurately, aiding rescue and relief operations in emergencies.

The district plans to install road name signs and other address information facilities in stages and will actively promote the new road names to relevant agencies and residents to ensure a smooth transition to the updated address system.