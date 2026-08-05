The Seoul Metropolitan Government will award "eco mileage" points throughout August to citizens visiting its summer "Han River Bamphing" campsites, rewarding those who take part in eco missions such as picking up litter and using reusable food containers.

The initiative includes a "Han River Night Plogging Campaign" held around the Bamphing venues — overnight riverside camping sites set up so visitors can enjoy the Han River's nighttime scenery.

On Fridays and Saturdays from Aug. 7 to Aug. 29, participants can jog while collecting trash at Yeouido and Ttukseom Han River parks each evening, then verify their activity to receive 1,000 mileage points and volunteer hours. The campaign runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yeouido Park and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ttukseom Han River Park.

Residents who wish to join can register through the Seoul Metropolitan Government website or the 1365 Volunteer Portal, or simply show up and participate on their own.

On Fridays through Sundays this month, eco missions will also run at Han River parks. Citizens who order food delivery using reusable containers instead of disposable ones and verify the choice with a receipt or photo will receive 500 mileage points per transaction, capped at once per day.

Returning recyclable PET bottles, cans or glass bottles earns 100 mileage points each. Completing all available missions — including the "Eco Dunk Challenge," in which participants toss recyclables into sorting bins like a basketball shot — brings an additional 500 mileage points.

Eco mileage can be used to pay Seoul city taxes through the ETAX system, purchase Onnuri or Seoul Love gift vouchers, cover gas bills, offset apartment maintenance fees, or make donations.

Yoon Jae-sam, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Climate and Environment Bureau, said he hopes citizens visiting Han River parks on summer evenings will enjoy the varied programs while naturally joining efforts toward resource recycling and climate action.