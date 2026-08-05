Lotte Department Store will run a range of family-oriented programs throughout August at the cultural centers of its Daegu and Sangin branches.

The two branches have put together hands-on programs tailored to the tastes and lifestyles of different generations, the department store said Wednesday.

At the Daegu branch, adult-focused lifestyle classes will kick off Tuesday with "A World of Wine in One Glass — Discovering Your Taste," followed by offerings including a world opera humanities lecture, a home baking class and a NARS makeup class.

Children can take part in summer vacation workshops such as a cherry cake-making session and a handmade slime class.

The Sangin branch has prepared programs the whole family can enjoy together, including a leather-craft travel luggage tag workshop, a kids' flower arranging class, a brain board game session and a kids' ballet class — giving customers a range of cultural experiences during the summer vacation and holiday season.

Standout offerings include the wine tasting class and world opera humanities lecture at the Daegu branch, and the travel luggage tag workshop and kids' flower arranging class at the Sangin branch. All programs are designed to let participants pursue hobbies, learning and hands-on experiences indoors during the hot summer months.

Schedules and registration are available on the Lotte Cultural Center website and at the information desks of each branch's cultural center.

"We will continue to offer diverse content that keeps pace with the changing lifestyles of local customers, so that our department store can establish itself as the everyday cultural and lifestyle space closest to people's lives," said Yoo Hyeon-gwon, store manager of Lotte Department Store's Daegu branch.