Gyeongbuk Health College signed a public-academic cooperation MOU with the National Infrastructure Safety Training Institute of the Korea Infrastructure Safety Corporation on Monday to promote community safety education and spread a culture of safety.

The signing ceremony was attended by Gyeongbuk Health College President Lee Eun-jik, Academic Affairs Director Bae Dae-seong and Smart Logistics Department Chair Kim Si-young, along with National Infrastructure Safety Training Institute Director Moon Dong-hyeon, Public Safety Education Division Head Jo Jung-hun, and department heads Lee In-jae and Choi Sang-ik.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate across a range of areas — jointly planning and operating education programs in infrastructure safety, industrial safety and everyday safety; expanding safety education for local residents and university members; developing public safety education content; pursuing joint projects to spread a culture of safety; and building a community safety governance framework.

Gyeongbuk Health College's Smart Logistics program within its AI Smart Convergence Department also plans to strengthen systematic safety education for current students, responding to the growing importance of logistics center safety management as the advanced logistics industry expands.

Moon Dong-hyeon, director of the National Infrastructure Safety Training Institute, said the institute would "actively pursue a range of education programs in cooperation with Gyeongbuk Health College so that local residents and students can receive systematic safety education, and so that a culture of safety can spread throughout the community."

Gyeongbuk Health College President Lee Eun-jik said the agreement marks "a meaningful starting point for public-academic cooperation in which a public institution and a university share responsibility together for the safety of the local community."