Innocean reported second-quarter gross profit of 265.8 billion won ($186 million), operating profit of 44.6 billion won and net profit of 36.5 billion won under K-IFRS consolidated standards, the company announced Wednesday.

Compared with the same period last year, gross profit rose 10.0 percent, operating profit climbed 22.4 percent and net profit surged 53.4 percent.

In the first quarter, Innocean also posted year-on-year gross profit and operating profit growth of 7.7 percent and 33.3 percent, respectively. First-quarter operating profit set an all-time high for any first quarter.

With operating profit again posting double-digit growth in the second quarter, the momentum from the first quarter carried through the first half. Gross profit growth outpaced the rise in selling and administrative expenses, supporting the improvement in profitability.

Cumulative first-half gross profit reached 515.8 billion won, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier. Operating profit rose 27.3 percent to 84.4 billion won, while net profit jumped 86.9 percent to 76.1 billion won.

"Expansion of domestic and overseas customer experience (CX) businesses — including sports marketing, digital services, brand space operations and offline experience design — enabled us to sustain double-digit operating profit growth for two consecutive quarters," a company official said.

The official added that a swing to a surplus in non-operating income, alongside operating profit improvement driven by growth in core businesses, contributed to the rise in net profit.

In South Korea, CX business grew broadly across both affiliated and non-affiliated advertisers, alongside work related to the 2026 North and Central America World Cup. Large-scale projects such as the Busan Mobility Show and KT Corp's Gwanghwamun showroom, as well as the operation of key brand flagship spaces and content development, also contributed to earnings.

The share of business devoted to directly designing and operating customer experiences in physical spaces — beyond traditional advertising production and media placement — expanded during the period. Domestic operating profit rose 36.7 percent year-on-year to 6.7 billion won.

Overseas, Innocean broadened its business footprint through sports marketing and digital services. The company's earnings growth, previously concentrated in South Korea and the Americas, is diversifying into Europe.

In the Americas, work tied to the North and Central America World Cup — including on-site events, promotional booth operations and media placements — was fully reflected in results, led by subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Growth in programmatic buying volume at Canvas Worldwide, Innocean's US subsidiary, also bolstered non-affiliated business. Gross profit and operating profit in the Americas rose 9.6 percent and 5.1 percent year-on-year, respectively.

In Europe, Innocean expanded digital service offerings including web management, customer relationship management and data analytics. Sports marketing tied to Genesis' participation in the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship 24 Hours of Le Mans and golf-related activities also grew. European gross profit surged 41.8 percent year-on-year and operating profit soared 115.3 percent.

Innocean plans to sustain growth in domestic integrated CX campaigns, global sports marketing and European digital services in the second half of the year. The company also intends to advance new businesses built on AI, data and intellectual property to strengthen its medium- to long-term growth foundation.