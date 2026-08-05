The Seoul Metropolitan Sports Council delegation claimed gold medals in archery and taekwondo at the 2026 International Children's Games (ICG), currently underway in Hualien, Taiwan.

The competition runs from Saturday through Thursday in Hualien, drawing more than 1,500 young athletes from over 70 cities across 26 countries to compete in eight sports: 3-on-3 basketball, soccer, archery, athletics, swimming, table tennis, tennis and taekwondo.

In the men's team archery final on Tuesday, Kim Yun-jo and Jeong Hyeon-u — both ninth-graders at Bangi Middle School — and Park Ye-jun, a ninth-grader at Myeonmok Middle School, defeated the Hsinchu City team from Taiwan 5-3 on set points to take gold. The trio delivered a composed, focused performance throughout the high-pressure final.

In the mixed team event, Jeong Hyeon-u paired with Lee Ju-eun, a ninth-grader at Seongsa Middle School. Seoul beat the Nantou team from Taiwan 6-2 in the bronze-medal match to claim third place.

Seoul's medal run continued in taekwondo. Park Seo-ha, a ninth-grader at Junghwa Middle School competing in the women's under-52-kilogram category, defeated Wang Yujiao of Keelung City, Taiwan, 2-0 on rounds in the final to win gold, not conceding a single round in a dominant performance.

In the men's under-59-kilogram final, Jo Seong-hyeon, also a ninth-grader at Junghwa Middle School, lost to Lin Hanyang of Hualien, Taiwan, 0-2 on rounds and took the silver medal.

"We are proud of the athletes who competed with confidence on the international stage and achieved outstanding results," a Seoul Metropolitan Sports Council official said. "Beyond the medals, we hope this becomes a valuable experience for them to grow through friendly competition with young athletes from around the world."