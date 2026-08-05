Singer Park Jin-young has revealed he has stuck to the same breakfast for 20 years. While many people turn to cosmetics or procedures for skin care, experts say the first meal of the day can significantly affect blood sugar levels, inflammatory responses and gut health — all of which play a role in how quickly skin ages.

Park made the disclosure during a recent appearance on the MBC variety program "Jeonjijeogin Chamgyeon Sijeom," where he shared his usual morning menu: Greek yogurt, nuts, seasonal fruit and carrot juice. "I searched and searched for something healthy that actually tastes good," he said.

The combination comes close to a well-balanced breakfast, offering protein, healthy fats and dietary fiber in a single meal. Because the first meal after an overnight fast has an outsized effect on blood sugar fluctuations, a sharp spike in glucose can trigger increased production of advanced glycation end products, or AGEs, in the body. AGEs are known to damage collagen and elastin — the proteins that keep skin firm — and are considered one of the factors that accelerate wrinkling and skin sagging over time.

A meal rich in protein and dietary fiber, by contrast, slows the rise in blood sugar and helps sustain a feeling of fullness. Greek yogurt in particular has a higher protein content than regular yogurt and may also benefit the gut microbiome.

Research consistently points to a link between gut health and skin health. Scientists at Japan's Morinaga Milk Industry reported improvements in skin moisture and elasticity among women who regularly consumed plain yogurt, suggesting that a healthier gut environment may also benefit the skin's barrier function.

Nuts are another food frequently recommended for maintaining a youthful appearance. Vitamin E and unsaturated fatty acids found in almonds and walnuts can help protect cells from oxidative stress, while fruit supplies antioxidants such as vitamin C and polyphenols that contribute to collagen synthesis. Beta-carotene, abundant in carrots, converts to vitamin A in the body and helps maintain the health of skin and mucous membranes.

That said, no single food can deliver a youthful look on its own. Even the healthiest foods can add up in calories if eaten in excess, and fruit, which contains sugar, should be consumed in moderation. Skin aging results from a combination of factors, including UV exposure, sleep deprivation, smoking, alcohol consumption and stress.

Park also said he maintains a consistent exercise routine alongside his diet. Regular physical activity improves circulation and helps preserve muscle mass, and some research suggests that moderate aerobic exercise can activate the body's antioxidant defense systems. Excessively intense workouts can temporarily increase free radicals, however, so experts recommend sticking to moderate exercise suited to one's fitness level.

Ultimately, staying youthful longer comes down less to any special trick than to consistent lifestyle habits. A balanced breakfast that avoids sharp blood sugar spikes, combined with regular exercise, adequate sleep and sun protection, can all contribute to healthier skin and better overall aging.