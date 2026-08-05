Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros ($92,300) to support recovery efforts in the wildfire-ravaged western outskirts of Madrid.

Madrid regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that Messi had contributed 80,000 euros toward rebuilding the Sierra Oeste de Madrid area.

"I want to thank him," Ayuso said, adding that "the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him here soon so he can receive the applause he so deserves."

Representatives for Messi contacted the regional government to ask about the donation process. The funds will be channeled through an official fundraising platform set up by the regional government and used to restore infrastructure, natural environments and the local economy in fire-affected areas.

The wildfires broke out in late July in the Sierra Oeste area west of Madrid, burning more than 27,000 hectares of forest and affecting 17 municipalities. Some 55,000 residents were ordered to evacuate or restrict their movements.

The fires are considered the most destructive to hit the Madrid region in decades. The regional government opened the official fundraising platform on July 29.

Messi, a former FC Barcelona player, runs a foundation bearing his name that supports children and young people through health, education and sports programs.

At the 2026 North and Central America World Cup, which concluded last month, Messi's native Argentina faced Spain in the final, losing 1-0.