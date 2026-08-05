Bayern Munich players, including Korean defender Kim Min-jae, drew attention after news spread that they had gone on a K-beauty shopping spree during the Bundesliga club's visit to South Korea for a friendly match against Jeju SK.

According to industry sources, Kim and his Bayern Munich teammates visited the Innisfree store inside E-mart's Seogwipo branch on Monday, the day before their friendly against Jeju SK. Word of the visit spread through social media, with eyewitness accounts circulating online.

Kim served as an impromptu interpreter for his teammates during the visit. The players picked up several products: a Black Tea Youth Enhancing Skincare Set, a Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Glow Eye & Face Ball, an Apple Seed Cleansing Oil, a Green Tea Amino Moisture Cleansing Oil and a Blueberry Rebalancing 5.5 Cleanser.

The outing is the latest in a string of high-profile visitors to South Korea making headlines for their K-beauty purchases.

Director Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, shopped at CJ Olive Young during their visit to South Korea on Saturday to promote the film "Odyssey." White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt also posted a photo of herself shopping at CJ Olive Young on social media during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju last October.