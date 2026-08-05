Singer Hong Gyeong-min and his wife, haegeum player Kim Yu-na, clashed over sharply differing views on raising their children.

The couple was previewed as upcoming guests on SBS's "Dongsang Imong Season 2 — You Are My Destiny" at the end of Tuesday's episode.

The teaser clip opened with the couple's 10-year-old daughter Ra-won preparing kimchi rice on her own first thing in the morning.

Thanks to Ra-won's efforts, the whole family gathered around the breakfast table in a warm, cheerful mood.

The harmony did not last. Mid-meal, Hong asked his daughter how much pocket money she wanted — "A few 1,000-won bills? How much?" — prompting Kim to signal him not to hand over any cash, saying the girl already had money and did not need more.

Hong pulled out 5,000 won anyway, drawing a sharp reaction from Kim. "Why 5,000 won? 1,000 won is plenty," she said, her voice rising slightly.

The couple's differences soon extended to education. Kim said she had already pulled the children out of all their hagwon and believed they should at least keep up with average academic standards. Hong pushed back, questioning whether children really needed to go through all that just to get into university.

In a separate interview, Kim was more blunt. "Honestly, their father has ruined the kids," she said. "Should I say he dug his own grave? I'm so angry."

Hong responded with a touch of wry humor, saying the friction made him wonder whether "the friendship with my wife is starting to crack" — a remark that only deepened curiosity about what lies ahead for the couple.